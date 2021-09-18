Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman Sells 5,000 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,776,000 after acquiring an additional 236,275 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

