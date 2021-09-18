Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several analysts have commented on BALY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $115,773,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $61,804,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $54,110,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the first quarter worth $58,044,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,571,000 after buying an additional 767,194 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.