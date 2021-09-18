Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Down 42.1% in August

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

