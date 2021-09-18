US Bancorp DE Sells 1,121 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,484.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

UTF opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

