Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Donaldson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $15,582,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.