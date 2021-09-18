Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $826,042.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,683,721 shares of company stock worth $433,350,962 in the last three months.

OCDX opened at $17.75 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 61.21.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OCDX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

