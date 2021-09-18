Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,121 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

NXTG stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.30.

