Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of The Howard Hughes worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.52. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

