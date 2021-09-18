QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 196.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $45,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock valued at $31,432,506.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

