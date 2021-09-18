Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $263,000 Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 221,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $347,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.41 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.