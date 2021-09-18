US Bancorp DE Has $192,000 Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

SYKE opened at $54.00 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $448.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

