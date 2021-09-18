BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Stake Reduced by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $32,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $136,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.39 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

