Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after buying an additional 186,649 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH stock opened at $295.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $176.49 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.85 and a 200-day moving average of $273.10.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.