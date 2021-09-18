Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 178.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,524 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of IR stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

