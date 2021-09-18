Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $108.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.