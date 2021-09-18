Securian Asset Management Inc Has $501,000 Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

