Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $39.13 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 109.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

