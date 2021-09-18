Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 949 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 107,986 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 163,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 90,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter.

IVOO opened at $181.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $119.28 and a 12-month high of $187.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.35.

