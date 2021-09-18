Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

NYSE CR opened at $91.83 on Friday. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.62.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

