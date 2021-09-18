Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 16,384 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,384 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,611,000 after buying an additional 163,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after buying an additional 148,237 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after acquiring an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,125 shares of company stock worth $1,492,918 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARWR opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.