Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 214,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $81.74 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.