Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,248,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 230,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,835,000 after buying an additional 50,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

