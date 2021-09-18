Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,734,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE opened at $349.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $210.18 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.30.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

