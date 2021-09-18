Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 231,836 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Agenus worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGEN opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

