Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 474,735 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $98.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

