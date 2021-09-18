Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Sells $1,249,750.00 in Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AWI opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.24. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,390 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 178,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

