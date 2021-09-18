Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of IGM Biosciences worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after buying an additional 534,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 35.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,759,000 after acquiring an additional 467,527 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,038 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 1,110.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $2,899,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $354,030. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of -1.28. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

