Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Datadog stock opened at $143.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -841.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.75 and its 200 day moving average is $102.36. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,268,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $785,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,565,804 shares of company stock valued at $201,830,499. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $130,100,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Datadog by 55.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,305 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

