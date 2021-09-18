Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$98.00 to C$97.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CP. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$255.00.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$85.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$230.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$77.41 and a one year high of C$100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

