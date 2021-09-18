Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,339 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 23.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

SSD opened at $106.72 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.64. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

