Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,608 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 1,336,683 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after buying an additional 954,852 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 198.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,300,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 864,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 152.9% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 726,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.72 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

