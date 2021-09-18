Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $600.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PANW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $506.13.

NYSE PANW opened at $476.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.23. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $495.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

