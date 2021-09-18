Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 37,500 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $242,299.80.

On Friday, August 20th, Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Tenable by 6.3% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after purchasing an additional 61,361 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 156.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 54,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

