Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.93 and last traded at $41.95. 45,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,270,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

