Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 14.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) fell 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.84. 20,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 993,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Specifically, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,609,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,629 shares of company stock valued at $15,720,672 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLI. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

