Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Increases By 129.6%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRAMF. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of TPCO from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRAMF opened at $3.39 on Friday. TPCO has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

