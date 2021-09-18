Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Increases By 129.6%

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRAMF. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of TPCO from $12.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRAMF opened at $3.39 on Friday. TPCO has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.