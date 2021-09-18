Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Short Interest Update

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,500 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the August 15th total of 157,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,013,000 after acquiring an additional 122,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,872,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Neenah by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neenah by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Neenah by 27.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after buying an additional 165,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.59 million, a PE ratio of -206.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. Neenah has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

