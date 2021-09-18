Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Up 125.7% in August

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ORKLY stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orkla ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

