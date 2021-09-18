Markos I. Tambakeras Sells 5,000 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $131.56 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.95 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average of $117.93.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.