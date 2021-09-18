Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.33

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 1339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABSI shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). Equities analysts forecast that Absci Corp will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 over the last ninety days.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

