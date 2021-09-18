Alex Ryan Sells 17,693 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE NAPA opened at $21.29 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

