Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.
AUMN opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.30.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
