Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

AUMN opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Minerals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

