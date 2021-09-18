Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Acquires $478,414.44 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate acquired 21,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $478,414.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,914.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate purchased 41,245 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.25.

On Thursday, September 9th, Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate bought 13,738 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,498.00.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. Analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REPX shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

