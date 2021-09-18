Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRSN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $263,250.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

