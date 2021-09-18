Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,195.71.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,004,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,545.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $945.00 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,520.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,345.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

