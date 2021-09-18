PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 33.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 251.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 454,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 13.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $352,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock worth $153,021,840. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGH stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.35 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.