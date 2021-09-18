Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 261.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 59.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

