PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,707 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 428,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in MongoDB by 585.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $506.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.99 and its 200 day moving average is $340.43. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.00 and a twelve month high of $515.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Argus boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.94.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,267 shares of company stock worth $74,255,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

