Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 55.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 124.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 191,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

NYSE:DMF opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 4.4%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.