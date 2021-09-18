Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 625 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $152.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.36. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $199,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,084 shares of company stock worth $17,133,182 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

